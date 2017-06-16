Militants gun down 2 policemen in Kashmir

Two policemen were killed in separate attacks by militants in Kashmir on Thursday. Police constable Shabir Ahmad Dar was shot dead at his residence in Bogund village of Pulwama district. Dar had reached home for a vacation on Thursday. Local residents said the militants fired several bullets at Dar, killing him on the spot. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Militants in south Kashmir had warned policemen and officials to quit their jobs or face consequences. They had also ransacked property of some police officers. The police department had issued an advisory, asking policemen from south Kashmir to avoid visiting their villages in view of the threats.

In a separate incident, constable Sajjad Ahmad died after being injured in an attack by militants on a police patrol at Hyderpora in Srinagar. Officials said the militants opened fire on the police patrol near the J&K Bank office in Hyderpora. Police cordoned off the area after the attack.

In the neighbouring Rangreth area, a protester was injured when security personnel fired teargas shells to disperse stone-pelters.

