Militants fire at Army camp in Jammu-Kashmir, jawan injured

The militants fired at the Army building in Kalaroos area during the night, a police official said. Sunil Randhawa of the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) was injured in the incident.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: August 12, 2017 9:57 am
Kupwara army camp attack, Kupwara militant attack, 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) , Kupwara, Jawan injured Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir news, Indian Express News The Army and police have launched search operations in the area to track down the militants, he added. (Representational Image)
Militants opened fire on an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a jawan, police said today.

The injured was taken to an Army hospital in Drugmulla where doctors stated his condition to be stable. The Army and police have launched search operations in the area to track down the militants, he added.

  No Comments.
