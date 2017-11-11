Militants attack police vehicle in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area

Militants attacked a police vehicle in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area on Friday (Representational Image) Militants attacked a police vehicle in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area on Friday (Representational Image)

Militants attacked a police vehicle in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area on Friday while security forces launched a massive cordon and search in Banger Mohalla of Bandipora district’s Hajin area after receiving inputs about the presence of foreign militants. There were no immediate reports of injuries to policemen in the Qazigund attack. The area was later cordoned off to nab the gunmen.

In north Kashmir’s Hajin, many people took to streets and began throwing stones at security personnel during the search operation. The forces fired tear gas shells, triggering clashes.

The area was cordoned off by the 13 Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operation Group of J&K Police and the CRPF. Bandipora SP Sheikh Zulfikar Azad denied that there was any law and order situation in the area.

