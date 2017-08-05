Militants attack police vehicle in Nowgam area of Srinagar, no casualties reported

The police had briefly blocked-off the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk by pass road, after the attack, said an officer. (File/representatoinal) The police had briefly blocked-off the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk by pass road, after the attack, said an officer. (File/representatoinal)

A police vehicle was attacked by militants in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Saturday, however, no casualties were caused due to the incident, reported PTI. “Militants fired upon a bunker vehicle of police at Nowgam at 8.45 pm but there was no loss of life in the incident,” a police official said. The firing has left residents of Nowgam and adjoining areas in a state of panic, added the police official.

After the attack, the police had briefly blocked-off the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk by pass road, said the officer.

The news of the attack comes just hours after security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on Friday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area in Baramulla, which left one police jawan injured.

Arms and ammunitions were also recovered from the militants, reported PTI.

Internet services have been snapped in Baramulla and all the schools and colleges in Sopore were also closed on Saturday, after the encounter, an Additional Deputy Commissioner said.

