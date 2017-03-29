Militants attack police station in Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Latest News
The gunmen fired five to six rounds towards the police station at Yaripora in the district at around 5.50 PM, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:March 29, 2017 9:29 pm
A police official said the militants fled from the spot, mingling with protestors who were demonstrating against the killing of three civilians in security forces firing in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Tuesday.

Militants on Wednesday opened firing on a police station in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district but no one was hurt in the attack, police said.

He said the militants fled from the spot, mingling with protestors who were demonstrating against the killing of three civilians in security forces firing in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Tuesday.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in the firing incident, he added.

