Militants attack police party in Srinagar

Two cops were injured tonight when militants attacked a police party in the Hyderpora area of the city here, police said. Unidentified militants fired upon a night police party near the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Hyderpora tonight, resulting in injuries to two policemen, a police official said.

The injured have been rushed to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment, he said. This was the second attack by militants on policemen in the Kashmir valley.

Earlier in the day, militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam, a police official said. The cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive, the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App