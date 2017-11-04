J-K: Militants attack police party in Pulwama, 2 cops injured

Militants attacked the police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. (Pic-ANI) Militants attacked the police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. (Pic-ANI)

Two cops were injured after militants fired on a police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, senior police officials said. “Militants fired upon a naka party of police near Police Station Rajpora in Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two of our personnel,” deputy inspector general (DIG) of police S P Pani was quoted as saying by PTI.

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital where their condition was declared to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation was underway. Reflecting on the incident, DIG Pani clarified that it was not an attack on police station.

The injured cops were identified as Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad.

