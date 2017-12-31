Militants attack CRPF Training Centre in Pulwama, throw grenades and open fire

Kamala Mills Fire
They first threw grenades and then began firing so as to enter the CRPF Training Centre.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2017 5:12 am
They first threw grenades ans then began firing so as to enter the Centre.
Two to three militants stormed a CRPF training Centre in Awantipora, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Sunday. They first threw grenades and then began firing so as to enter the Centre, new agency ANI reported. “Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 0210 hours. As per report two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also” the CRPF said, according to the news agency.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

