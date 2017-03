Militants tonight attacked a CRPF camp in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File) Militants tonight attacked a CRPF camp in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Militants tonight attacked a CRPF camp in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district but fled after the security forces retaliated. There were no casualties in the incident, police said.

The militants fired upon the CRPF camp of 182 battalion at Tahab at around 8.00 pm, a police official said.

A nearby police team rushed to assist the CRPF personnel to repulse the attack and the militants fled from the spot, he said.