Militants attack Army patrol party in Shopian district, hours after massive joint operation

Army personnel during an anti-militancy operation aimed at targeting militants who have been hiding and striking against security forces, in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday. (PTI File Photo) Army personnel during an anti-militancy operation aimed at targeting militants who have been hiding and striking against security forces, in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday. (PTI File Photo)

An Army patrol party was attacked by militants in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday. The attack comes hours after a joint operation was conducted by the Army, CRPF and state police to flush out hiding militants. Two personnel and a civilian were injured in the attack, reported news agency PTI.

Separately, an encounter is currently underway between security personnel and militants in Kulgam district, PTI reported. According to PTI, forces had launched a search operation in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Thursday as well after a tip-off that there were three to four militants hiding there. As forces closed in on them, they retaliated. “The cordon has been strengthened to prevent the militants from escaping. So far, there have been no casualties,” an official told PTI.

On Thursday morning, a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the district, to flush out hiding militants. Following the multiple attacks on security personnel in the Valley this week, at least 4,000 troops were deployed in the Valley to comb dozens of villages.

Read: Security forces conduct massive operation to flush out militants from Shopian district

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Army Chief Bipin Rawat explained that the combing operation was bring the situation under control. “Today’s combing operation is to make sure that situation is brought under control, post recent incidents,” he was quoted by ANI. “Terrorists are going to attempt infiltration, snows are melting, summer months started so like each year infiltration will commence.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd