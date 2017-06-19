Militants attack Army patrol party in Pulwama, civilian injured in retaliatory firing

One civilian was injured in retaliatory firing by the Army after its patrol party was attacked by militants in Pulwama on Monday. This comes days after six policemen were killed in an ambush in Achabal in Anantnag district by suspected LeT militants who tried to disfigure their faces before walking away with their weapons.

