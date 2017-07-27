Bihar Politics
  • Militants attack Army patrol in Shopian; no casualties reported

Militants attack Army patrol in Shopian; no casualties reported

Militants targeted an Army patrol in Shopian district in Srinagar on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 27, 2017 11:05 pm
Kashmir, ceasefire, jammu and kashmir, J&K, Kashmir ceasefire, Ramzan, yashwant sinha, NDA, NDA government, narendra modi, modi, PM Modi, BJP-PDP, kashmir news, india news, indian express news An Army patrol was targeted by militants in Shopian district on Thursday. Representational Image.
Top News

Militants targeted an Army patrol in Shopian district in Srinagar on Thursday evening, reported news agency PTI. No casualties were reported. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway.

“An Army patrol party was fired upon by militants at Mantribugh in Shopian. However, there was no casualty,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 27: Latest News