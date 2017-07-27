Militants attack Army patrol in Shopian; no casualties reported

An Army patrol was targeted by militants in Shopian district on Thursday. Representational Image. An Army patrol was targeted by militants in Shopian district on Thursday. Representational Image.

Militants targeted an Army patrol in Shopian district in Srinagar on Thursday evening, reported news agency PTI. No casualties were reported. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway.

“An Army patrol party was fired upon by militants at Mantribugh in Shopian. However, there was no casualty,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

More details awaited.

