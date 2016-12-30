Militants attack Army patrol, 2 jawans injured

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora. (Source: ANI) Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora. (Source: ANI)

TWO soldiers were injured when militants attacked an Army patrol in Bandipore district on Thursday morning. The militants managed to escape after the attack — the second such escape in the recent past during a search operation in Hajin area. The police and Army have information that some militants are still hiding in Hajin area of North Kashmir.

The militants fired at the Army patrol in the morning at Gulshan mollah locality of Shahgund in Hajin, officials said.

WATCH | Encounter Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora Area

The Army had launched a search operation after receiving inputs that three militants were hiding in the area.

While the Army was busy in the cordon and search operation, the militants fired on the search patrol, leaving two soldiers injured, officials said. The injured were shifted to a hospital and more troops joined the operation as the cordon was expanded to neighbouring areas.

However, the militants managed to escape, they said.