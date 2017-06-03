One jawan killed, five others injured after militants attack army convoy near Qazigund

SIx jawans were injured after militants attack an army convoy in Qazigund. (ANI) SIx jawans were injured after militants attack an army convoy in Qazigund. (ANI)

Militants on Saturday attacked an army convoy in South Kashmir’s Qazigund area on the Srinagar Jammu national highway. Officials said that an army convoy that was on way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked near Hillar village on the national highway. One soldier died in the attack, while five others were injured. The injured jawans were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Army has launched search operation to track the militants responsible for the attack. Today’s attack comes a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat along with senior army commanders chaired high level meeting at 15 Corps headquarters.

