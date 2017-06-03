Latest News
  • One jawan killed, five others injured after militants attack army convoy near Qazigund

One jawan killed, five others injured after militants attack army convoy near Qazigund

Officials said that an army convoy that was on way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked near Hillar village on the national highway.

By: Mir Ehsan | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2017 12:44 pm
Army convoy attack, kashmir attack, qazigund attack, lower mundah attack, india news SIx jawans were injured after militants attack an army convoy in Qazigund. (ANI)

Related News

Militants on Saturday attacked an army convoy in South Kashmir’s Qazigund area on the Srinagar Jammu national highway. Officials said that an army convoy that was on way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked near Hillar village on the national highway. One soldier died in the attack, while five others were injured. The injured jawans were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Army has launched search operation to track the militants responsible for the attack. Today’s attack comes a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat along with senior army commanders chaired high level meeting at 15 Corps headquarters.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. N
    Nationalist
    Jun 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm
    "One jawan killed" ??? Show some respect you
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 03: Latest News