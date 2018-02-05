Militants attack Army camp in J&K’s Kakpora

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2018 9:36 pm
An Army camp in south Kashmir’s Kakapora area was attacked by militants on Monday evening. According to sources, the area has been cordoned by Army and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police and CRPF after the attack. DIG South Kashmir said that militants lobbed grenades towards the RR camp.
There has been no causalities in the attack and the search operation is going on. More details awaited.
The attack on the army camp comes a day after four soldiers were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Feb 5, 2018 at 9:47 pmIndian is being run by cowards who can only speak. We r loosing without war and our soldiers are being martyered everyday and shameless people in power give just another useless statement. We would have lost lesser soldiers had we gone for direct attack on Pakistan...but no..power hungry cowards are getting soldiers killed everyday without war, our missiles are only for republic day display while Pakistan is now throwing missiles in our territories and killing our men on daily basis. This is nothing but cowardice for which this big mouthed Mdi should never be forgiven.Reply