Militants attack Army camp in J&K’s Kakpora

The attack on Army camp took place a day after four soldiers were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistan. The attack on Army camp took place a day after four soldiers were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistan.

An Army camp in south Kashmir’s Kakapora area was attacked by militants on Monday evening. According to sources, the area has been cordoned by Army and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police and CRPF after the attack. DIG South Kashmir said that militants lobbed grenades towards the RR camp.

There has been no causalities in the attack and the search operation is going on. More details awaited.

The attack on the army camp comes a day after four soldiers were killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd