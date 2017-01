Representational Image. Representational Image.

Militants ambushed an Assam Rifles vehicle, triggering an encounter along the Assam-Arunchal Pradesh border this morning. An Assam Rifles vehicle was attacked by grenades and loud explosions were heard at Barabasti 12th Mile on NH-53 bordering Assam’s Tinsukia district, a defence spokesman said.

Security forces retaliated and both are currently locked in an encounter.

Further details were awaited.