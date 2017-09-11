Militant surrenders during gunfight after rifle fails in Shopian

“That (the arrest of Adil) sends a strong message that the forces are not bloodthirsty,” DIG, south Kashmir, S P Pani said. (Representative Image) “That (the arrest of Adil) sends a strong message that the forces are not bloodthirsty,” DIG, south Kashmir, S P Pani said. (Representative Image)

A 17-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen member surrendered in the middle of an encounter in Shopian on Saturday night when his rifle refused to fire, J&K police said. The militant has been arrested. The encounter at Barbugh village, which stretched from Saturday night to Sunday morning, also led to the death of two companions of the militant Adil Hussain Dar, who joined the Hizb in May.

“That (the arrest of Adil) sends a strong message that the forces are not bloodthirsty,” DIG, south Kashmir, S P Pani said. “If there is a terrorist, who according to our SOP is ready to surrender, he will definitely be arrested.”

“We appeal to all local terrorists to shun the path of violence,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia quoted GOC, 15 Corps, Lt Gen J S Sandhu, as saying. IG, Kashmir, Muneer Khan said Adil wanted to surrender while the “encounter was raging”. “He had a weapon and tried to open fire but somehow the rifle didn’t work. He then came out and surrendered. We too didn’t open fire. He was a local boy and our policy is that if local boys surrender during an encounter, we will take them,” Khan said.

Police have identified the militants killed as Tariq Ahmad and Altaf Ahmad of Hizbul Mujahideen who were involved in several attacks on security forces.

