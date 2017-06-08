Militant seen with grenade at Sabzar Bhat funeral surrenders

A video of Danish Ahmad had gone viral on social media and police said they were investigating whether he was also trapped in the encounter at Saimouh village in which Sabzar and 15-year-old Faizan Muzaffar were killed. A video of Danish Ahmad had gone viral on social media and police said they were investigating whether he was also trapped in the encounter at Saimouh village in which Sabzar and 15-year-old Faizan Muzaffar were killed.

The militant, who was seen shouting slogans in Army fatigues while carrying a hand grenade at the funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in South Kashmir’s Tral last week, has surrendered before the police in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

A video of Danish Ahmad had gone viral on social media and police said they were investigating whether he was also trapped in the encounter at Saimouh village in which Sabzar and 15-year-old Faizan Muzaffar were killed. Danish was later rescued by locals from the debris of the damaged house on April 27.

Danish is the second militant to lay down his weapons in the past few days, police said.

Danish is from Kulangam in Handwara and is a final year student of B Sc at Doon PG College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun, said Handwara Superintendent of Police, Ghulam Jeelani Wani. “Danish was found involved in stone-pelting incidents at Handwara during last year’s unrest. He was picked up by the police but was let off after counselling considering his career.”

Wani said that the police had information that Danish had joined militant ranks. “We came to know about his joining militancy through social networking sites,’’ he said, adding that the police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles got in touch with his parents and convinced them to counsel their son for surrender. “His parents were convinced that if he surrenders, he would be dealt with fairly under law.” Top officials said that Danish is being considered under the J&K Surrendered Militants Rehabilitation Policy.

Meanwhile, Hizbul Mujahideen said that Danish was not affiliated to the outfit. “Attaching (Danish) with Hizbul is a blatant lie… he was never part of our outfit,” Hizbul deputy chief Saifullah Khalid said.

