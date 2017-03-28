Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed, two protestors die in Budgam

As the security forces exchanged fire with the holed up militants, a large number of protestors started pelting stones at the law enforcing agencies, the official said. As the security forces exchanged fire with the holed up militants, a large number of protestors started pelting stones at the law enforcing agencies, the official said.

A militant was killed today in an encounter while two civilians also lost their lives in security forces’ action against stone-pelting protestors in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“One militant has been killed and a weapon has been recovered from the scene of the encounter,” an army official said. The operation is still on, he added.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Durbugh area of Chadoora early today following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces, he added. As the security forces exchanged fire with the holed up militants, a large number of protestors started pelting stones at the law enforcing agencies, the official said.

He said around 19 persons were injured in the security forces’ action against the protestors. Two youth — Zahid Dar and Saqib Ahmad — later succumbed to injuries.

Clashes between protestors and security forces were also going on till reports last came in, he added.

