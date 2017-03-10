Militant killed, Major injured in J&K encounter

(Representational Photo/Express) (Representational Photo/Express)

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed and an Army officer injured in a brief encounter in North Kashmir’s Bandipore town on Thursday evening. According to a police spokesman, a naka was set up near Bandipora police station by the police and 14 RR based on specific information.

“During checking, a militant opened fire at the naka party, injuring an officer of 14 RR. The fire was retaliated, in which the said militant was killed,” he said. An Army major was also injured, he added.

The militant was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Shergojri, the spokesman said. A pistol and a grenade were recovered from his possession. A resident of Malangam Bandipora, Shergojri is believed to have been active from 2014. He was on his way to Sopore.

An Army spokesman confirmed the killing of the militant, and said that a mopping operation was going on. He also confirmed that one soldier was injured.