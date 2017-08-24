Militant killed by Army in Handwara forests turned to be civilian

The youth has been identified as Shadab Bashir Mir of Daril Ramhal a student of Degree College Handwara. (Representational image) The youth has been identified as Shadab Bashir Mir of Daril Ramhal a student of Degree College Handwara. (Representational image)

The Army who had claimed to have killed a militant at Hafurada forests on Tuesday during an encounter turned to be civilian.

The youth has been identified as Shadab Bashir Mir of Daril Ramhal a student of Degree College Handwara. The government has decided to close down all colleges and Higher Secondary School in North Kashmir on Thursday apprehending protests.

On Tuesday, Army claimed to have killed one militant near Hangankote forests Hafruda. However as the body was handed over to police for post mortem the doctors realised the youth was not a foreign militant but a local. Afterwards the body was identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir who had been missing from past two days. Amid protests the body was handed over to his family in Handwara. On Tuesday Army and police claimed have launched an operation in Hafuradu forests after army claimed that one militant was killed and operation is underway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App