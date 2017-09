A series of ceasefire violation have been taking place in the region for last one month. (File Photo) A series of ceasefire violation have been taking place in the region for last one month. (File Photo)

One militant has been gunned down in Shopian district of Kashmir as Home minister Rajnath Singh begins his four day visit to the state taking stock of development and security status in Jammu & Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd