Militant group, that carried out Amarnath Yatra attack, wiped out: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Tuesday said security forces have “wiped out” the terrorist group that attacked Amarnath Yatris in July this year. Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 15 injured when militants attacked a bus carrying at least 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in South Kashmir.

Vaid, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and said, “Body of third terrorist Yawar a local was also recovered from encounter site & 4th terrorist caught alive in injured condition. Well done boys.” In a subsequent tweet, Vaid said: “With the elimination of Abu Ismail earlier & now these three Abu Mavia, Furkan & Yawar group that attacked Amarnath Yatries is wiped out.”

While one Indian jawan lost his life during the encounter, the forces managed to capture a terrorist in Qazigund.

“Furkan, a Pakistani terrorist who took over as Divisional commander of LeT after the elimination of Ismail was killed in today’s encounter at Qazikund along with another Pakistani terrorist identified as Abu Mavia. Great success for security forces!” Vaid had said on Monday.

Abu Ismail, the operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Kashmir Valley and the man behind the Amarnath Yatra attack, was gunned down by security forces at Aribagh Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar in September.

Monday’s encounter took place after militants opened fire on an Army convoy along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, around 7 km from Anantnag town. The road opening party and the jawans who were part of the convoy retaliated. The militants, officials said, fled and took shelter in a house at a nearby village. Security personnel soon cordoned off the house and an encounter followed.

Residents said three youths were injured when villagers tried to march towards the encounter site and police used force to disperse the crowd.

