Militant commander who became govt staff gunned down

A former militant, currently working as a state government employee, was killed by unidentified gunmen in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday when he was travelling in a private vehicle. Another militant was killed in north Kashmir’s Sopore town in a road accident, along with an unidentified person, suspected to be a foreign militant.

On Monday afternoon, unidentified gunmen attacked Mohammed Yusuf Rather at Sandipora Budgam while he was in a private vehicle. Rather, an employee of Power Development Department, was former commander of Hizbul Momineen, a militant group now defunct. A police spokesperson confirmed the killing of Rather.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in Sopore town when their motorcycle met with an accident. Later, police said one of the killed men was a militant and identified him as Owais, a resident of Brath Kalan, Sopore. According to police, Owais had joined militant ranks recently and had been missing for the past 15 days. Police said that identity of the second person is being ascertained. Police officers said that there is a strong possibility that the second person killed in the accident could be a foreign militant.

