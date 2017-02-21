Security personnel injured in militant attack in Manipur

A security personnel was on Tuesday injured when suspected militants fired at the securitymen deployed for the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam in Tamenglong district of Manipur, police said. Suspected militants fired at a police advance party, injuring a jawan of the Indian Reserve Battalion. The security personnel returned the fire, triggering a gunbattle, police said.

The injured jawan was identified as Yumnam Jenit (33), a resident of Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West district.

The deputy chief minister was visiting his assembly constituency, Nungba’s Khoupum at Gaidimjang village in Noney district, for poll campaigning this morning, police said.

The incident took place at about 9 am in Nungkhaolong village which falls under Nungba police station.

There were reports of another ambush by unidentified armed militants today from the Thingkhongjang village area in Noney district, police said.

The deputy chief minister has come back safely to Imphal, they added.