Militancy in Kashmir in its last phase, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Saturday said that militancy in Kashmir was in its “last phase and militants are on the run’’. “They are on the run and they are under tremendous pressure,’’ Singh told reporters here, adding, “I am sure that this is going to be the last phase of militancy in Kashmir.”

“We have been successful in eliminating terrorists and also bringing about the deterrent effect,’’ he said, adding that the “life span of every terrorist commander has been shortened now… just to a few days or a few weeks’’. He also complimented the security forces for doing a commendable job, saying that what is worthy of praise is the fact that in addition to the Central security forces, the special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir Police has also come up to the merit and is shoulder to shoulder in cooperating in all operations.

About Pakistan continuously targeting civilians living along the borders and its attempts to push terrorists into the Indian side, he said “it only speaks of their helplessness and despair’’. “I do not think that it is going to lead them anywhere and that the longer Pakistan continues to remain in denial mode, the more it is risking its own security and existence.”

When asked about Supreme Court’s order putting Central government’s plan to deport Rohingya refugees on hold, he said “we will wait for the court verdict’’. He added that the BJP and the government’s stand on the matter is very clear. “I think security is the primary concern for all of us, including those of us who have a stake in Jammu and Kashmir, which has a sizeable Rohingya population,” he added.

Referring to Congress and the National Conference, he said the political parties have a vague stand on the issue. “On one hand, they are not in favour of deportation of Rohingya who have settled here illegally and on the other hand, they are against granting of citizenship to West Pakistan refugees who have been living here for 70 years… I think this is an eye opener for the people of Jammu,’’ he said.

