Milind Ekbote seeks anticipatory bail

Dalit organisations protest at the District Collector's office to demand the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, booked on charges of orchestrating violence in Koregaon Bhima. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, who has been booked on charges of inciting violence at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, has moved an application before a special court in Pune seeking anticipatory bail. Ekbote’s lawyer, Chintamani Ghate, submitted an application in this regard before Special Judge Prahlad Bhagure. Hearing on the application will take place on January 22.

Two FIRs have been registered against Ekbote and Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide by Dalit activists, accusing them of orchestrating violence at Koregaon Bhima, at a time when lakhs of Dalits had come to the Jaystambh in Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar Road to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

