Milind Deora urges Congress leaders to work together ahead of polls

With divisions in Mumbai Congress coming to the fore, former union minister and former MP from the city Milind Deora on Monday appealed the party leaders to work unitedly ahead of municipal polls. Ahead of BMC elections, leaders should work unitedly for party and people, failing which, party must pull up “habitual saboteurs and non-team players”, Deora tweeted.

“I don’t wish to name people at this point. I spoke generally and (it) applies to every state and district, including my own,” he told PTI, when asked who he was referring to. “We all may have concerns but leaders should not forget that we have crucial elections in five states and several municipalities to fight and win,” he said.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Gurudas Kamat accused Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash of “driving out” party workers, and urged Rahul Gandhi to restrain the duo.