Miles to go: The unkept promises of 2012 elections

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Express File Photo) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Express File Photo)

Last week saw the ruling parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation kick off the race for populist promises. The Shiv Sena and the BJP have both now promised sops in property tax. Other tall promises are also in the pipeline.

Simultaneously, the saffron combine has initiated its chest-thumping exercise for various works carried out by them over the last five years in the BMC with the Sena launching its election campaign with a tagline ‘DidYouKnow’ to highlight its achievements.

But the Sena-BJP’s 2012 joint manifesto made several promises that remain unfulfilled. For one, it had promised an amnesty scheme to give Occupation Certificates (OCs) to buildings constructed prior to 2001 which would also reduce the burden of water and property tax being paid by them. Not having an OC means the builder has not fulfilled various necessary requirements for the project as per the plan, but the penalty water charges and taxes are paid by residents.

Besides, the manifesto also promised to carry out a ‘quality audit’ of the buildings constructed for residential and commercial purposes by the state government and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. These promises are still on paper.

“There was a consensus about the scheme among the corporators. We had also raised the issue with the civic administration. The report is with the civic chief who is supposed to take a call on it. About the quality audit, it is not in our jurisdiction to carry out audit of buildings that come under various authorities. We audit the buildings thirty years after construction,” said Prakash Gangadhare, a BJP corporator and chairman of the Improvements Committee which looks after land and development-related works.

The saffron combine had also promised a special drive to increase the number of Marathi schools in the city, and a dedicated website for the civic body’s school syllabus. However, no specific attempts were made to fulfill either of these promises.

Defending the ruling combine, the education committee chairperson and Sena corporator Hemangi Worlikar said various attempts were taken in similar directions. “The committee was not with the Sena for the last four years. Since last year, we have started various initiatives such as an IAS training academy through virtual classrooms, music classes, sports and others to explore talent. Our attempts are not only restricted to the Marathi schools but for all medium schools,” she said.

Though no separate website has been created for the civic body’s education department, some information is available on the existing website and the syllabus is now on the tablet computers distributed to school students, Worlikar said.

Another promise was pertaining to providing health cards to the patients and their families who are below the poverty line and starting a ‘telemedicine’ facility in each administrative wards for patients visiting municipal hospitals. Officials say a telemedicine facility is not available within the city and at the wards level at present. The proposal for health cards is being considered for the last few months but is yet to be finalised.

Prashant Kadam, chairman of the health committee and Sena coporator, was not available for comment. The Sena-BJP had also promised to complete water supply projects, including the Gargai and Pinjal projects by 2017. However, civic authorities say these projects are still in the planning stage.

Besides, the 24×7 water supply was another key promise. Apart from the 2007 Mumbai Sujal Abhiyaan which could not be implemented due to technical issues, the civic body, in July 2014, started a project called the Water Distribution Improvement Project (WDIP) again to provide 24-hour supply for 15 suburban wards. This is still a pilot project.

Under the WDIP, the civic body started the pilot project in H (West) ward, which covers Bandra, Khar and Santacruz (West), and T ward (Mulund). While the pilot project was expected to be completed within one year, it is not yet complete despite the passage of two and half years. Officials attribute the delay to the unavailability of updated distribution network maps. Senior officials say that it is unlikely to be implemented due to Mumbai’s topography.

The ruling parties had also promised to complete another big-ticket project, the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP), by 2017. However, it has been only able to carry out the bhoomipujan of the Colaba sewage treatment plant last month.

The consultants are yet to finish the plan for six other sewage treatment plants. Also, the project is delayed after norms were changed by the Union environment ministry. A further delay is now likely owing to stringent norms and conditions imposed by the government, said an official.

Besides, the Sena-BJP had also promised to generate 20 megawatt electricity from the Gorai, Kanjurmarg and Mulund dumping grounds in five years and to use this power for municipal offices, hospitals, etc. No progress was made on this account. Last year, the BMC terminated the contracts of Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds for contractors’ failure to carry out the work of closure of the dumping ground and setting up of compost plants to process waste. A fresh tendering process for the Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds is underway now for a year, but the bids are still to be finalised.

The completion of the Brihanmumbai stormwater disposal (Brimstowad) project, a project pending since the 1990s and started after the 2005 deluge, was another promise. Of the 58 works proposed under it, the civic body has so far been able to complete 26 works. The tenders have been invited for the remaining works, said an official.

Besides there are many other promises that the saffron combine could not deliver on. However, the Sena has maintained that it has fulfilled most of the promises made in the manifesto. “Also 95 per cent promises given by us have been fulfilled so far. The work on the remaining five per cent is being carried out,” said Trushna Vishwasrao, senior Sena corporator and leader of the house in the civic body.

The Congress has rubbished the Sena’s claim. “Ninety per cent promises have not been fulfilled by the saffron combine. From the water shortage issue to health cards, waste to energy plants at the dumping grounds, hawkers issue, sewage treatment plants, all these promises are still on paper or in the pipeline. No progress has been made in all these proposals,” said Sanjay Nirupam, president of Mumbai unit of Congress.

“Besides, the Sena could not even start the Maharashtra academy, Marathi literature Bhavan and Marathi Rangbhoomi Bhavan as well. Sena talks about the Marathi pride. It can’t fulfill the promises made in the manifesto,” he said.

Promises to keep

Dust-free Mumbai by cleaning the roads with stormwater drain water and treated water from sewage treatment plants.

* Preparing a policy to provide permanent jobs to temporary or contract labourers in the civic body.

* Setting up a cricket academy.

* Bringing a policy for developing ‘hawkers ground’.

* Developing tourist spots such as snow park, marine aquarium, BEST museum, jungle gym, etc.

* Setting up Marathi Sahitya Bhavan, Maharashtra Bhavan and Marathi Rangbhoomi Bhavan.

* Felicitating engineers and doctors with awards considering their valuable contribution for the city.

* Felicitating prominent personalities and NGOs based on their special contribution to the city with awards such as Mumbairatn, Mumbai Bhushan.