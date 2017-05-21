Migration from border areas a concern, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the meeting with CMs and representatives of the five Himalayan states on Saturday. PTI Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the meeting with CMs and representatives of the five Himalayan states on Saturday. PTI

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed concern over migration of people from border areas. He called residents of border areas “strategic assets” and directed the state governments and paramilitary forces to carry out welfare activities for them.

“We need to strengthen basic infrastructure in border areas so that people do not migrate to other places looking for better opportunities,” Singh said in his address at the first meeting of chief ministers of five Himalayan states. The meeting was convened days after India refused to participate in China’s One Belt, One Road conference in Beijing and a month after diplomatic tussle over the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh asked Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh governments to undertake development activities along the 3,488-km India-China border so that people living in these areas do not have to migrate. He blamed perceptional differences for transgression by the Chinese PLA along the border. “Such incidents have come down now. Sometimes armies of both countries come face to face which we call face-offs. Such incidents are resolved through the existing mechanism,” he said. Singh said that the problem of connectivity in border areas poses several challenges which needed to be overcome.

At a press conference later, Singh called India’s relations with China “good” and added that all differences were being sorted out through bilateral discussions. “As we are aware Indo-China border is un-demarcated, we have to be very vigilant while guarding the borders. The ITBP has been guarding the Indo-China border since 2004. They are performing their duty with great courage and alacrity,” he said.

Singh said that inhospitable conditions near the border make patrolling extremely difficult. He added that despite these odds, the security forces were doing a great job. Singh hoped that future action plan on border security will be chalked out after analysing key outcomes of independent patrolling along the boundary. Singh asked ITBP and governments of the Himalayan states to remain “very vigilant” against Chinese transgression along the border.

He said that his ministry was focusing on modern villages. He added that in the last financial year, 41 model villages along borders were created with an allocation of Rs 92 crore. He further urged the states to submit maximum proposals for model villages to the Centre.

