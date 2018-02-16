Migrant worker jailed in Azerbaijan: Mother writes to Sushma Swaraj seeking help for release

Sukhen Das Sukhen Das

The mother of a 27-year-old migrant worker from the state has appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to bring back her son from Azerbaijan, where he had gone after being allegedly duped by a tout with a job promise and at present lodged in a jail there. Sulata Das, mother of Sukhen Das, said that her son has been arrested after his visa expired. She claimed that her son had paid Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand to an agent, Munna, who had promised Sukhen a job.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sulata, a resident of Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas, said: “My son went to Azerbaijan in the first week of January. He had called us several times from Azerbaijan, informing that the agent did not give him any job. Later, he said that the agent turned out to be a tout who took all his documents and money from him. He, somehow, managed to reach the Indian Embassy and called us from there. But, the call got disconnected soon and since then we have not received any call from him. One of his friends got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan and they informed that my son has been arrested as his 30-day visa expired. Now, we don’t know what to do.”

Sulata said they had approached the local police station officers who asked her to get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry. Members of a non-profit organisation, Bangla Sanskriti Mancha, who have been helping Sulata in the matter, will go to Delhi on Friday to give the letter to Swaraj on her behalf. “We have collected all the relevant documents from Sukhen’s family. We have come to know that there are other Indians who are similarly lodged in jail in Azerbaijan. We have made attempts to contact the External Affairs Minister, but are yet to get a response. Tomorrow, our representatives will go to Delhi to give the letter,” Samirul Islam, president of the organisation, told The Indian Express.

Sukhen is, however, not the first migrant worker lodged in a jail in Azerbaijan. On February 9, The Indian Express had reported that a 23-year-old civil engineer, Abdul Hossain, from the state was similarly duped by a tout and has been lodged in a jail there on grounds of being an illegal migrant. Hossain’s mother Anarban Bibi on February 8 wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to take urgent steps to bring back her son. Bangla Sanskriti Mancha is making attempts to draw Swaraj’s attention to this case too.

