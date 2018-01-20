Migrant labourer from Bengal dies mysteriously in Rajasthan

the post-mortem report has revealed that the labourer, Sakir Ali, died of acid burn injuries. the post-mortem report has revealed that the labourer, Sakir Ali, died of acid burn injuries.

A migrant labourer from West Bengal, who was in his thirties, died under suspicious circumstances in Jaipur on January 16, said the police. According to the police, the post-mortem report has revealed that the labourer, Sakir Ali, died of acid burn injuries.

“We had received information from the control room on January 16 that a body was being taken out of Rajasthan. Upon investigation we found several people in Shastri Nagar’s painter colony who was trying to shift Ali’s body,” said Virendra Singh, sub inspector, Shastri Nagar police station, Jaipur. The police in Jaipur said that the landlord of the house where Ali lived with other migrant workers from West Bengal discovered the body on January 16, following which more of his acquaintances arrived.

“We have recovered a bottle of acid from his room. The body bore acid burn injuries on several parts including fingers. Later, a post-mortem was conducted which revealed severe internal burn injuries as well,” said Mahaveer Prasad, station house officer, Shastri Nagar police station.

He added that the police in Rajasthan sent the body of Ali, who is married and was working as a labourer in Rajasthan for the past several years ,to his family in Malda district of West Bengal.

“A team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) inspected the room where Ali was found dead and viscera samples have also been sent to the laboratory. We have recorded statements of several people including the landlord, his brother and friends,” said Prasad. He added that Ali’s family lives in a village in Malda district which is under the jurisdiction of Chanchal police station.

The police said that preliminary investigation doesn’t rule it as a murder case. “We have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and will also get to know more as the FSL report arrives. Preliminary investigation has ruled out murder…We also came to know that Ali was an alcoholic, so the suicide angle is also being investigated,” said Prasad.

Last month, Mohammed Afrazul, another migrant labourer from Bengal, was murdered in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan by Shambhulal Regar, who also filmed the act and recorded several videos with anti-Islam propaganda.

