Midday Meals: After quality check, five districts in Maharashtra under scanner

Following a quality check on food served under the Midday Meal Scheme across the state, five districts have come under the scanner for allegedly using substandard foodgrain. The contractors, however, have alleged corruption in initiating a probe in only five districts.

The five districts where the meal and contractors are under the scanner include Palghar, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Ratnagiri and Nagpur.

While replying to a query raised about quality of food served under the midday meal scheme, Education Minister Vinod Tawde had assured a quality check of meals in schools across the state. However, giving a clean chit to all other districts, education department officials have now issued notices to only five districts.

In a letter dated March 24, the state school education department had instructed the director of education (primary) to stall the payment of the meal contractors across the state while the investigation is under way. The letter stated: “A question was asked about the Nanded incident in the legislative assembly, during which a few legislators had complained about low-quality of foodgrain in midday meal scheme. Following this the minister of education had assured to initiate an investigation into the quality of midday meal. Taking this forward, a quality check of foodgrain stocked under the MDM scheme in all districts should be carried out, whether the contractors are following all criteria in the contract, complaints received against the contractors. An investigation, including all the above aspects, should be carried out and a report of the same should be submitted to the department. However, payments of all these contractors should not be processed till the investigation is on.”

However, the department has now disbursed payments to contractors of all other districts barring the five.

According to a recent report of the department of school education (primary), many complaints pertaining to poor quality of food served have been received in these five districts. “Why are the payments stopped only now at the end of the year when the deadline of tenders is about to get over and by collecting the samples from last remaining stock. They want commissions from contractors. Those agreeing are getting clean chit, those not will face the probe further,” said a contractor from Nashik.

Further, the education committee chairman of Akola had raised serious objections on the food served under the scheme in Akola district. Akola’s education committee chairman Pundalikrao Arbat said, “Despite me raising the issue of poor quality midday meal served in Akola, MDM contractors are not facing any probe. I have now written to the director of education (primary) to look into the matter.”

Arbat claimed he had been complaining about the issue since August 2016. However, no action was taken in the matter.

When approached, director of education (primary) Govind Nandede rejected all the allegations and said the department was conducting the quality check based on complaints received. “We had received many complaints against the five districts. Based on that, we are conducting quality checks. Due to the fear of facing action and losing contracts these contractors are now making stories. There is no corruption,” Nandede said.

However, despite the fact that the probe was initiated after the issue in Nanded district, Nandede said, “The ongoing probe is for quality check, while the incident in Nanded highlighted in the assembly recently was about four kids getting food poisoning. These are two different issues and should not be compared.”

