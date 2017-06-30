Mid-air collision between IndiGo, BSF planes averted over Banihal in J&K

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A mid-air collision between an IndiGo plane and a BSF aircraft was on Friday averted over Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency PTI. According to reports, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi was on board. The two aircraft came perilously close to each other when an automatic alert went off, prompting the pilots to steer away to a safer distance, said the news agency.

There were 180 passengers on board the IndiGo aircraft and 12, including the Home Secretary, on the BSF plane.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated an investigation into the incident. According to reports, Mehrishi was not informed about the incident by the pilot.

More details awaited

