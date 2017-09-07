Two students from Gujarat B-school drown at Candolim beach in Goa

“At around 3 am, a group of six students decided to go to Candolim beach.” (Source: Google Maps) “At around 3 am, a group of six students decided to go to Candolim beach.” (Source: Google Maps)

Two students of Ahmedabad’s B-school MICA drowned at the Candolim beach in Goa during the wee hours of Thursday. Anuja Susan Paul and Gurram Chenchu Sai Jnaneswar, who were a part of the Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) batch, were on a five-day field trip to Goa.

“At around 3 am, a group of six students decided to go to Candolim beach. Unfortunately, two of them drowned and lost their lives. MICA’s Leadership Team is in touch with their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the two departed souls,’ read MICA’s press release.

Associate Dean Siddharth Deshmukh said the group was accompanied by faculty members as well. “The group left on September 4 and were to return on September 9. Two faculty members were accompanying them. It is a great shock to all of us .We are trying to get in touch with their families ,” he said.

“One of the students is from Nellore and the other is from Bangalore. The bodies will be taken to their respective homes from Goa,” added Deshmukh in telephone conversation with The Indian Express.

MICA’s President and Director, Professor Shailendra Raj Mehta, said the two students were “bright and engaging students who were full of energy and promise.” “It is a tragic loss for their families and for the entire MICA community,” his statement read.

