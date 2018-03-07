MIAL says adding Udan slots will reduce Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s capacity

RAJEEV JAIN, CEO of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) Tuesday said that adding slots under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) would actually reduce the airport’s capacity. As the airlines under RCS carry 20 passengers at the most and occupy more runway time, the total passenger handling capacity of the airport is reduced.

Presently, MIAL has offered eight slots under Udan to airlines. In a media interaction, Jain said that MIAL has written to the ministry claiming that they do not have more slots to add flights under the RCS. “Whatever we do is causing great problems to us. The flights under the scheme ‘Ude Desh Ka Nagrik’ (Udan) takes 1.4 times of the time (as compared to other airlines) to get off the runway. These airlines hardly carry 19-20 passengers,” Jain said.

MIAL handles close to 976 passenger flight movements in an hour on a single runway. Under Udan, the government seeks to provide air connectivity to under-served and unserved airports across the country and the fares for such flights have been capped at Rs 2,500 for a one-hour journey. The airlines operate 20-seater ATR aircraft on the route to connect the airports. “It has reduced capacity of the airport. As they carry less number of people and aircraft occupies more runway time, the capacity of the airport goes down. We have written to the ministry of civil aviation that we do not have the capacity to add slots. The airlines must accordingly adjust their slots with the existing schedule flights under Udan,” he said.

“Instead of connecting under-served airport and unserved airports, everybody wants to connect to metro airports which are congested. Even Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad airports face congestion. The capacity of such metro airports should have increased long back,” Jain added. Talking about the consistent poor On Time Performance (OTP) record of the Mumbai airport, Jain added that airlines “manipulate” and grab slots at the airport which delays flights. “Even if one flight comes early when it is not slotted in that particular hour, it causes delay of flights. If this does not happen, airport’s OTP would be like any other airport,” he added.

Between April 2017-March 2018, CSIA would have handled close to 48.3 million passengers, he said. Jain added that they aim to increase passenger handling capacity to 60 million in the long run. “To increase capacity handling of the airport, we reduced the runway occupancy time. Certain Rapid Exit Taxiways (RET) had to be relocated. As compared to 60 seconds of runway occupancy time, we have brought it down to 49 seconds. We aim to adopt better practices to improve punctuality of airline and increase passenger capacity,” he added.

Jain added that they have appointed a consultant to increase the capacity of airport terminals. “We are looking at a long-term plan to improve the terminals. We do not want to open Terminal 1A immediately because the terminal 1B is handling operations very well,” Jain added. There were malpractices in the way heights of buildings that come in the flight path of the airport were calculated, Jain said. MIAL has corrected the practice and ensures there is no building taller than the allowed height.

“There are 80-85,000 slum pockets around the airport. Under priority, 15-16 pockets including 10,000 tenements around the airport will be shifted when the houses are made available by the government soon. We need this space for airport development,”

Jain added.

