MHA website ‘hacked’, officials deny

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website was reportedly hacked on Sunday morning, prompting authorities to temporarily block the website. However, officials at MHA claimed that the website has been temporarily blocked for repair and upgradation.

Computer emergency response teams are looking into the incident, an official said. Further details were awaited. Last month, suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives had hacked the official website of the National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content. More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years and a total of 8,348 people were arrested for involvement in cyber crimes, according to official data released this month.