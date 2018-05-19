MHA to states: Be well-prepared for natural disasters

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked all officials concerned of central and state government departments to be better prepared to minimise losses due to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, etc. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked all officials concerned of central and state government departments to be better prepared to minimise losses due to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, etc. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Home Ministry on Friday asked state governments to be well-prepared for natural disasters, which have claimed 2,200 lives and caused economic losses of Rs 60,000 crore per annum between 2005 and 2014. Inaugurating the annual conference of state relief commissioners and secretaries, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked all officials concerned of central and state government departments to be better prepared to minimise losses due to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, etc. “We have to build our capacities through better weather forecast, conducting mock drills and improved resource management,” he said.

Gauba said India is flood-prone as bulk of precipitation takes place in a short time but losses can be reduced through better preparation. “Through continued efforts over the last several years we have managed to reduce the impact of natural disasters, still there is room for improvement,” he said.

Assuring the states of MHA’s assistance, Gauba urged them to build their own capacities and gradually reduce dependence on the Centre. He also emphasised the importance of involving communities and building capacities at the city and district levels.

The one-day conference was attended by relief commissioners of the States and Union Territories, besides officials of IMD, Geological Survey of India, Defence Ministry and Central Water Commission.

