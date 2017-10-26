MHA to challenge CAT relief to Gujarat IPS officer Rajnish Rai

Rajnish Rai Rajnish Rai

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs is set to challenge an order of the Hyderabad Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that stayed an inquiry against Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rajnish Rai.

The ministry had initiated action against Rai in August over his report against top officials of the Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda, when he was posted as chief vigilance officer in 2015. Rai is currently on central deputation in Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh, with the CRPF.

A senior ministry official said, “We have received the CAT order which is being examined and it will be challenged before the Andhra High Court.”

Rai, who probed the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case leading to the arrest of several police officers, including D G Vanzara, was transferred to Jaduguda as chief vigilance officer on central deputation in 2014. After a legal battle in 2015, the Centre transferred him to Shillong as IG, North Sector, CRPF. In June, he was transferred to CRPF’s Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism School in Chitoor.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App