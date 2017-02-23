MHA terminates services of IPS officer connected to Bhojpur fake encounter

Lal Singh, the then SHO. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Lal Singh, the then SHO. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Union Home Ministry has terminated the services of two senior women IPS officers who were facing inquiry for “unauthorised leave” for a long period. One of them has been summoned by multiple courts in connection with a fake encounter case. Jyoti S Belur, a 1993-batch officer of Uttarakhand cadre, and Maria Lou Fernandes, a 1991-batch officer of Maharashtra cadre, were removed from the services by terming their unauthorised absence as “deemed resigned”, the MHA order stated.

Belur (48), who originally belonged to the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been absent since 2005. She is currently believed to be based in the UK. Her name figured in a fake encounter case which took place in Bhojpur near Ghaziabad in 1996, wherein four persons were killed.

On Wednesday, a local court held four policeman guilty in the fake encounter. A bullet recovered from one of the bodies was found to be fired from the official revolver of Belur, who was then serving as Circle Officer of Modi Nagar. But it is not yet clear who fired the weapon.

Despite repeated summons by the court, she did not turn up for appearance as she had moved to the UK.

MHA officials said the “deemed resignation” of Belur was accepted by the Union government after her parent state recommended action.

“As per All India Service Rule 7(2) a, if you are missing from service for more than a year, it is considered a deemed resignation. Her deemed resignation was accepted when state government pointed it out to MHA,” said a senior official.

Another IPS officer, Fernandes (50), had opposed action against her by pleading with the government that she is pursuing PhD in the United States and, hence, should be allowed to be absent from work. But the MHA accepted her “deemed resignation” on February 3. She has been absent since 2005, when she had served as DCP, Zone-VII, in Mumbai Police, said officials.

Fernandes had recently written to the Maharashtra government seeking a posting. She had resumed duty briefly in 2010 but went on leave again later.

MHA’s decision comes weeks after two senior IPS officers — Mayank Sheel Chohan, a 1998-batch UT cadre officer, and Raj Kumar Dewangan, a 1992-batch Chhattisgarh cadre officer — were sacked by the government after they were found “not fit” to continue in the service due to their “non-performance”.