MHA serves FCRA notices to Nehru Museum, IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University Indira Gandhi National Open University

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Indira Gandhi National Centre For the Arts and IGNOU are among nearly 6,000 organisations and NGOs which could lose their licence to receive foreign donations as they have not filed their annual returns for five consecutive years.

The Union Home Ministry has issued showcause notices to 5,922 organisations registered under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act for not filing annual income and expenditure records for five consecutive years. These NGOs could lose their licence to receive foreign donations if they fail to comply with the directives, officials said.

The notices were issued on July 8 and the NGOs have time till July 23 to reply.

In May this year, 18,523 NGOs were given a one-time opportunity by the ministry to provide details of their income and expenses by June 14. These NGOs were told to submit their annual returns for five years — 2010-11 to 2014-15. The home ministry said in a circular that the NGOs could file their missing annual returns by June 14 without paying any penalty.

“However, in spite of sufficient and adequate notice, it has been observed that 5,922 associations have not uploaded their annual returns for three or more than three years within the stipulated time given in the notice,” a ministry circular said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App