MHA seeks report from Karnataka govt on killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh

The 55-year-old journalist, known for her outspoken views on Hindutva politics, was gunned down at her residence in Bengaluru yesterday

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 6, 2017 2:07 pm
MHA, Karnataka govt, Gauri Lankesh Killing, Gauri Lankesh Murder, Journalist Gauri Lankesh Killing, Journalist Gauri Lankesh Murder, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence Tuesday in Bengaluru (Photo: Gauri Lankesh/Facebook)
The Union Home Ministry Wednesday sought a report from the Karnataka government on the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, an official said. The move came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to get a report from the state government, the home ministry official said.

The Karnataka government has been asked to provide details of the incident and the steps taken to nab those involved in the killing, the official said. The 55-year-old journalist, known for her outspoken views on Hindutva politics, was gunned down at her residence in Bengaluru yesterday.

The Karnataka government today decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the killing. There was widespread outrage and condemnation at the cold blooded murder of the journalist.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani condemned the killing of Lankesh and hoped there would be a speedy investigation and justice delivered. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident. While Sonia said it was a chilling reminder that “intolerance and bigotry is raising its ugly head in our society”, Rahul expressed shock and said no one could suppress the truth.

The Editors Guild of India “strongly condemned” the murder of Lankesh and called for a judicial probe into the incident.

  1. C
    Champa Bai
    Sep 6, 2017 at 2:47 pm
    even before the investigation started...they have started blaming the RSS and BJP......yea yeah........elections are coming next year and this drama to get sympathy votes is required for Khangress
    Reply
  2. R
    Rangamannar S
    Sep 6, 2017 at 2:35 pm
    The dastardly killing a outspoken journalist is cowdise act by whom was affected directly or indirectly is highly condemned.
    Reply
  3. A
    a ramu
    Sep 6, 2017 at 2:30 pm
    The Media is not patriotic and ant- Hindu
    Reply
