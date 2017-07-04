MHA says govt’s demand for force in Darjeeling ‘incongruous’, seeks report

This is the second time the MHA has sought a report on the Darjeeling shutdown. This is the second time the MHA has sought a report on the Darjeeling shutdown.

West Bengal government has asked the Centre to recall 100 women paramilitary personnel deployed in Darjeeling and replace SSB personnel with CRPF jawans, following which the Union Home Ministry sought a fresh report on the law and order situation in the region.

Referring to the demands as “incongruous”, the MHA sent the communication after the state government asked it to recall 100 women CRPF personnel, and instead send male personnel.

It had also requested the home ministry to recall around 300 men SSB personnel and replace them with CRPF personnel. This is the second time the MHA has sought a report on the Darjeeling shutdown.

A home ministry spokesperson said the “inappropriate” requests of the state government are being examined. “A state government can’t name the central force to be given. The reasons for recall of the women paramilitary personnel and SSB with CRPF were not immediately known,” he added.

