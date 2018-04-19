MHA report: 166% increase in fatalities to civilians in Jammu & Kashmir in 2017

The report said that 166 per cent more civilian fatalities was recorded. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) The report said that 166 per cent more civilian fatalities was recorded. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

More fatalities to civilians due to militancy were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 compared to 2016, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in its annual report on Wednesday. The report said that 166 per cent more civilian fatalities was recorded, while there was a 42 per cent rise in number of terrorists neutralised in 2017, compared to the previous year. “The year 2017 also witnessed a 6.21 per cent increase and 166.66 per cent increase in the number of terrorists incidents and fatalities of civilians, respectively, in comparison to the corresponding period of 2016,” the report said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App