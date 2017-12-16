MHA rejects TRS MLA’s plea to review order on his citizenship

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rejected a review petition filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh seeking re-examination of its order declaring that he was not an Indian citizen. Ramesh represents Vemulawada constituency.

The MHA in its order issued on December 13 said the MLA had “adopted fraudulent means” to obtain Indian citizenship.

“It has been observed that the requirement for residing in India throughout the period of 12 months immediately preceding the date of application while filling the form for citizenship for which he had answered in the affirmative, but the statement was found to be in suppression of material facts leading to the conclusion that he had adopted fraudulent means to obtain citizenship,” the MHA order said.

Reacting to the order, Ramesh in a statement said he would take legal recourse to get justice.

Earlier on August 31, 2017, the MHA Joint Secretary (Foreigners) had revoked Ramesh’s citizenship. On September 8, Ramesh had filed a petition seeking review of the order.

Adi Srinivas, a BJP leader, had filed a case claiming that Ramesh was not an Indian citizen.

Ramesh contested and won from the Vemulawada Assembly seat in 2009 on a Telugu Desam Party ticket and then in 2014 on a TRS ticket.

