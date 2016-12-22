MHA raps Manipur govt for ‘failure’ to open blocked NH-2

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File/PTI photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File/PTI photo)

Concerned over long blockade of a highway connecting Manipur, the Home Ministry on Thursday rapped the state government for “failing” to discharge its “constitutional” duties as it has been unable to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road despite repeated requests. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also told Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang to ensure that there is no disturbance in movement of vehicle going through his state as there have been reports of Naga Students Federation calling blockade of vehicles in Nagaland.

In a tough message to Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, the Home Minister said there has been extremely distressing situation caused by the continuous blockade of National Highway-2, which has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur and breakdown of law and order.

“The state government has failed to keep the National Highway-2 open, inspite of government of India’s repeated requests and making available Central forces to assist the local forces,” the Home Minister told the Manipur Chief Minister. The Home Minister told the Manipur Chief Minister that he is advising him again to ensure the supply of essential commodities to Manipur through NH-2, rationally using the assistance of Central forces, as necessary.

“Maintaining of law and order and essential supplies are constitutional obligations of the state government which has to do so and take leadership. “For the sake of people of Manipur, I call upon you to discharge these constitutional obligations with utmost promptness, while reiterating government of India’s commitment to support your forces in keeping NH-2 open,” he said.