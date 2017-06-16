MHA mulls depts to check radicalisation, cyber crime

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the members this was the first time that suggestions of the consultative committee were being obtained on the restructuring and reorganising of the ministry. (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the members this was the first time that suggestions of the consultative committee were being obtained on the restructuring and reorganising of the ministry. (PTI Photo)

The Union Home Ministry may soon have departments to look after communal violence, growing radicalisation of the youth and cyber crime. This was hinted by Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a meeting of the consultative committee of MPs attached to the ministry on Thursday.

Singh told the members this was the first time that suggestions of the consultative committee were being obtained on the restructuring and reorganising of the ministry.

He said some changes had taken place in the structure and processes of the ministry during the last 70 years but there was still a need to start a larger discussion and generate ideas for reorganising the home ministry in a manner so that it could meet the rapidly changing security environment and emerging threats such as cyber crime, according to an official statement.

A home official said the ministry considers communal violence, growing radicalisation of youths as emerging threats.

Singh informed the move would be a beginning and if necessary further discussions would take place. There are six departments in the home ministry, including department of states and department of Jammu and Kashmir affairs and 21 divisions such as border management, Left wing extremism, Union territories and foreigners.

During the meeting, the MPs were informed regarding the existing work load, the requirement for long-term planning to deal with issues such as terrorism and narcotics. The need for police reforms, cyber security, porous borders, revisiting of various laws was also highlighted during the meeting.

