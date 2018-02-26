MHA pitches for social security schemes run by finance ministry

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Ahead of the completion of four years of the Narendra Modi government, the Rajnath Singh-led Union Home Ministry is pitching for social security schemes run by the Finance Ministry.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently wrote to chief secretaries of states and Union territories, urging them to take “necessary steps” to intensify contribution into Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), flagship social security schemes launched by the Prime Minister in May 2015.

The move, sources said, comes in wake of dismal contribution and enrolment recorded in the past three years. In its communication, accessed by The Indian Express, the Home Ministry’s Centre-State division directed the state governments “to educate all stakeholders with a special focus on MGNREGA workers, post office account holders, teachers, fair price shop owners, students of colleges and institutions, trainees, employees and other beneficiaries in your state to enroll and join this social security scheme…”

While PMSBY provides life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for a premium of Rs 330 per member per annum for anyone in the 18-50 years age group, the PMJJBY provides accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for death or total disability for a premium iof Rs 12 per member per annum for any one in the 18-70 years age group. It covers death by any cause, including suicide and murder.

In its letter, the MHA further observed, “More than 18 crores people have been covered under the PMJJBY and PMSBY, but a large part of the population still remains uninsured.”

The push for enrolment under the PMSBY and PMJJBY comes ahead of the rollout of the centrally funded national health programme announced in the budget early this month, said officials. The National Health Protection Scheme, which offers health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, aims to cover over 100 million vulnerable families and benefit about 500 million people.

As per Ministry of Finance data, gross enrolment under PMJJBY reported by banks till February 19, 2018 was 5.2866 crore. The total number of claims received is 94,309, out of which, the finance ministry data said, 84,742 claims have been disbursed.

Similarly, the PMSBY registered a gross enrolment of 13.305 crores till February 19, 2018, the Finance Ministry data showed. The total number of claims received under the scheme was 19,881, out of which 15,306 have been disbursed, the data revealed.

