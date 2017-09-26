MHA panel visits states bordering Myanmar

The move came amid the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar following turmoil in the Rakhine state. (Source: Reuters) The move came amid the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar following turmoil in the Rakhine state. (Source: Reuters)

A committee headed by Rina Mitra, special secretary (internal security) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), visited the north eastern states bordering Myanmar to examine the impact of a bilateral agreement with the neighbouring country which allows free movement of Indian and Myanmarese citizens within 16 km of the border.

The move came amid the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar following turmoil in the Rakhine state. Mitra, accompanied by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (Northeast), visited all the four states — Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh — bordering Myanmar where the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is in force.

“Several border exit points were also visited to study the existing system. Meetings with the respective state chief secretaries, DGPs, commissioners, Assam Rifles were held. This is as directed by the Home Ministry,” an MHA spokesperson said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had formed the committee in June to examine the present rules adopted by the border states for implementation of FMR along this border.

