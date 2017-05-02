MHA panel set to look into Sukma ‘lapses’

CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma. CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is set to order a separate fact-finding inquiry committee to look into “lapses” that led to the Sukma Maoist attack and make “recommendations”. The terms of reference being finalised by the ministry include examining the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the CRPF, sources said.

Officials said the inquiry being ordered will be different from the CRPF’s court of inquiry, routinely conducted by the force internally after every incident. While finalising the terms of reference, the MHA is likely to empower the inquiry committee to examine the CPRF brass in Chhattisgarh and fix accountability.

Government officials said the inquiry may either be conducted by a brigadier-level officer currently a security adviser at the MHA’s Naxal Management division or a former DG-level officer. Although no “time period” has been fixed for the inquiry committee to submit its report, it is expected to complete the inquiry in a month, sources said.

After the March 11 Maoist attack killed 13 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had asked the CRPF director-general to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and had told Parliament there was a need for “introspection so that lapses can be identified” and the possibility of repetition of such attacks reduced.

Officials said the second attack happened before the CRPF could finish its probe into the March 11 attack, prompting the MHA to set up an independent investigation. The government may hand over the probe to the NIA, officials said.

